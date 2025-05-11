K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Shares in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of BACQ stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

