Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DFLV stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

