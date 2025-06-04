Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dayforce stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 5/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 5/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 5/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 5/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.2%

Dayforce stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 535.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

