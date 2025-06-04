AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 149 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,532,240. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

