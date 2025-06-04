Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,369 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,481,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.81. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

