Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

