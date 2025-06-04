NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 101,185.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

