AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $92,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 215.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

