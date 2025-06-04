NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 10,120 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 101,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 943,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

