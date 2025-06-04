Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.19% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVL opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.16. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

