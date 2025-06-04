Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

BATS PMAR opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

