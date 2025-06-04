NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 579,862.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,389 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EIPI opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $918.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

