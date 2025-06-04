Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 23,994 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 23,994 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $30,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,830.72. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $285.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

