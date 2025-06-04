AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 242 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

IWL opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

