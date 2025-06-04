Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

