Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $601.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

