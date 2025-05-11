DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

XRAY opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

