Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 31.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 511,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 112,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Group Eleven Resources Trading Up 27.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

