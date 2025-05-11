Crestline Management LP Invests $491,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 145,498 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $57.27.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.