Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,077,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,162,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 128.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.