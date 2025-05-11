Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,077,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,162,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 128.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Lane Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,364,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,264,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 367,613 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,250,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 220,505 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.