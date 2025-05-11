Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:FNV opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $178.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
