DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 4,475 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $446.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.89 and a twelve month high of $474.97.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.