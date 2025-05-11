AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $555.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.23 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. AMC Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $18.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

