Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.05.

Read Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.