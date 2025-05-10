Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 142,119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.