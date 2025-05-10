Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 18,706 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Dropbox by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 565,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,222,931.92. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $303,520. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

