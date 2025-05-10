FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,939 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 327,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

UL opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

