Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

