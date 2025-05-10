Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 23,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,814,000 after acquiring an additional 277,092 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.