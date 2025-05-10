First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.18% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,142,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,220,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,218,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,879,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.68 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.93) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

