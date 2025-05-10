Fiduciary Trust Co Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $17.30 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

