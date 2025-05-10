Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.19% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

ICF opened at $61.27 on Friday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

