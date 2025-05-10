Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $83,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,135 shares of company stock valued at $31,505,623. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $2,089.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,879.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,980.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.72 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,268.54.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

