EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,153 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 235.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

