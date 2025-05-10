EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,275 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,902,000 after buying an additional 329,378 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,419,000 after acquiring an additional 317,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PRF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.