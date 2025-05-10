Colonial Trust Co SC Makes New Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of ECG opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31. Everus has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

