Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $108,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515,148 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.79 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

