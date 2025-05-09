Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

