FJ Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $129.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.22. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.