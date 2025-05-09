Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

