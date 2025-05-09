Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,978 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fifth District Savings Bank worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth District Savings Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Fifth District Savings Bank alerts:

Fifth District Savings Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ FDSB opened at $12.66 on Friday. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Fifth District Savings Bank Company Profile

Fifth District Savings Bank ( NASDAQ:FDSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.