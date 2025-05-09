FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

