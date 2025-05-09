FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,064 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,270,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. The trade was a 5.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $340,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,680. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

