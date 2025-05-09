FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,349 Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. FORA Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Hut 8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,400,000. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in Hut 8 by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 187,773 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $23,009,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Hut 8 Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,807.10. This represents a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

