Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $7.09 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corpay by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Up 0.4 %

CPAY stock opened at $327.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Insider Activity

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.