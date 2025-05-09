Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,608.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Jackson Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.