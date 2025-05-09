3,170 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $469.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.08 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

