FORA Capital LLC Purchases 12,024 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,249.86. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

