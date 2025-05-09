FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $326.37 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

