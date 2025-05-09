DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $50.80 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,231,457 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in HP were worth $50,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in HP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

